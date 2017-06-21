Forest guards find carcass of adult rhino with horn missing

Last year 18 rhinos were killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park and their horns were also taken away.(Photo for representational purpose) Last year 18 rhinos were killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park and their horns were also taken away.(Photo for representational purpose)

Carcass of an adult female rhino with its horn missing was recovered today in flooded Kaziranga National Park by forest guards. The carcass of the rhino was noticed by the forest guards during routine patrolling in areas under Gendamari Camp of the Park’s Bagori Range, Divisional Forest Officer KNP, Ruhini Ballav Saikia told PTI.

The DFO said the rhino had died due to natural causes and this was the first death of a rhino in the current first wave of floods in the state. This year two rhinos were killed by poachers in the Kaziranga National Park, a world Heritage site in February.

Stating the National Park has 170 anti-poaching camps, Forest officials said five poachers were killed in encounters and another 64 arrested during 2016.

Last year 18 rhinos were killed by poachers in Kaziranga National Park and their horns were also taken away.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has issued a series of instructions to Kaziranga National Park authority, Golaghat and Nagaon district administrations to ensure safety and security to the animals in the Park during the monsoon season.

Sonowal has directed the Park authorities as well as Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the two districts to ensure safety of the animals during the flood season.

Sonowal also reviewed the progress of construction of the highlands in the Park and the anti-poaching measures that the Park authority have taken up so far and asked the Kaziranga National Park management to ensure fool-proof measures for the supply of animal food and medicines required during the flood season.

He also advocated for a synergistic approach among the park authority, district administrations and villagers living along the fringe area of the rhino habitat to create a shield against poachers who might sneak into the Park area taking advantage of surging waters.

