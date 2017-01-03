5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes North East, no damage

Earthquake in Assam Earthquake in Assam

A moderate earthquake rocked the entire Northeastern region and adjoining districts of Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon, with the Central Seismological Observatory in Shillong putting its magnitude at 5.7 on the Richter scale. The earthquake, which was felt for about five to six seconds, occurred at 2:39 PM, and had its epicentre in Dhalai district of Tripura, close to Mizoram and the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. “The exact location of the epicentre has been put at Latitude 24.1* North and Longitude 91.1* East, and had a depth of 28 km,” an official at the CSO told The Indian Express.

While the tremor was felt strongly in Tripura including its capital Agartala, reports of the quake being felt have also come in from Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and southern Assam. There were however no immediate reports about any damage to life and property.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region. “It was the strongest earthquake that I have felt till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse,” Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, said.

Exactly one year ago, an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter had rocked the entire region on January 4, 2016, with its epicentre at Noney in Tamenglong district in Manipur. That earthquake had killed at least seven persons, apart from damaging over 100 houses in Manipur.

Prelim M5.5 earthquake India-Bangladesh border region Jan-3 09:09 UTC, updates http://t.co/OqqWXyfuze — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 3, 2017

