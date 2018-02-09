Body of 6-year-old girl found in balcony in Assam

The body of Kritika Kumari, who went missing on Wednesday, was found on the balcony of her house in Morigaon district. The body of Kritika Kumari, who went missing on Wednesday, was found on the balcony of her house in Morigaon district.

The body of a six year-old girl, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon, was found on the balcony of her house in Agiroad area of Morigaon district in Assam on Thursday.

According to Morigaon superintendent of police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka, Kritika Kumari’s parents lodged a missing case at Jagiroad police station on Wednesday evening after the Class II student could not be traced, The Times of India reported. Her body was found in the balcony by one of the family members the next morning.

“There were multiple burn-like injuries on her chest. We are trying to ascertain the cause of her death and have sent the body for post-mortem,” Deka said.

