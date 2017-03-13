Bodo outfits to continue protest

Sign by ABSU. (Express photo/Partha Paul/File) Sign by ABSU. (Express photo/Partha Paul/File)

Three outfits in Assam, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), NDFB(P) and PJACBM, which launched an indefinite hunger strike on Friday in demand of a separate Bodoland state, said on Sunday that they would not end the strike till they get a positive response from the Centre. “We want to send a strong message to the Centre that we are determined to continue our indefinite hunger strike till both the state and central governments respond positively,” ABSU president Pramod Boro said.

As many as 1,111 volunteers, including 17 women, from the three outfits are taking part in the strike at Kokrajhar.