Assam Public Service Commission scam: 3 officers arrested

The Assam police have arrested three officers for allegedly adopting fraudulent means for their selection. Circle officers Bhaskarjyoti Dutta Das, Amit Sarma and Bhaskarjyoti Dev Sarma had allegedly submitted duplicate answer scripts believed to have been written after their written examination was held. Sarma had secured 37rd, Das 38th and Deva Sarma 88th rank among the 90 candidates selected as 2013 batch state civil servants. The number of people arrested in the jobs-for-cash scandal involving the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has risen to 11 with the fresh arrests on Tuesday. Two others have been declared absconders.

Assam police chief Mukesh Sahay said that the three were picked up after investigators found their two sets of answer scripts at the residence of APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, who was arrested in November.Sahay said that four sets of answer sheets of four candidates were recovered when Paul was arrested. “While the four particular candidates were selected for the Assam civil service in 2013 on the basis of duplicate answer scripts, we have arrested three officers after obtaining necessary opinion from handwriting experts,” Sahay said.

The police have identified the fourth candidate selected in the same manner, but were awaiting certain formalities. “We have arrested the three on basis of hard evidence,” said Sahay. Several 2013 batch Assam civil service, Assam police service and other services candidates had allegedly written their answer scripts for the second time at Paul’s residence. Results of the 2013 examination were declared in May 2015. Investigations into the scam began following arrest of junior engineer Naba Kumar Patir, who was caught while allegedly receiving bribe from a dentist. The dentist had applied for a job through the APSC in October 2016.

