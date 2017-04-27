Assam DySP in trouble after a Facebook post about a BJP lady MLA

Anjan Bora, the DySP, is currently posted as a deputy commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion at Manja in Karbi Anglong district (Image source: Facebook) Anjan Bora, the DySP, is currently posted as a deputy commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion at Manja in Karbi Anglong district (Image source: Facebook)

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of the Assam Police has landed in trouble and is facing both departmental as well as criminal proceedings following a Facebook post he allegedly made in which he made certain objectionable remarks against a lady legislator belonging to the ruling BJP.

“Yes, we have written to the government for departmental action, while a case has been registered with the CID against him after we have found him making certain objectionable remarks about a lady legislator on Wednesday,” Assam Police director-general Mukesh Sahay told The Indian Express here on Thursday.

While the DGP wrote to the state government for drawing up necessary departmental proceedings on Wednesday evening, Thursday being a state holiday, the DySP is likely to be placed under suspension on Friday.

Anjan Bora, the DySP, who is currently posted as a deputy commandant of the 23rd Assam Police Battalion at Manja in Karbi Anglong district, had on Wednesday allegedly posted in his Facebook account certain objectionable remarks about a lady MLA of the BJP.

While the BJP has two women legislators in the Assam Assembly, Bora reportedly also ruled out one of them by her surname, thus pinpointing at one particular legislator without naming her. The present Assam Assembly has altogether eight women MLAs, of whom three belong to the Congress, two to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and one to the AGP, besides two of the BJP.

This incidentally is the second time that DySP Anjan Bora has landed in such trouble in the past three years. He was earlier too placed under suspension a couple of years ago for posting some objectionable remarks through social media. The state BJP has also lodged an FIR with the police against the DySP, with state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass saying the officer should be immediately placed suspension and stringent action taken against him under the relevant laws.

