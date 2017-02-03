Assam MLA takes assembly speech live through Facebook

When some ruling BJP members later discovered it and drew attention of the Speaker, the latter assured them of “appropriate action” provided he received a written complaint. When some ruling BJP members later discovered it and drew attention of the Speaker, the latter assured them of “appropriate action” provided he received a written complaint.

A legislator belonging to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday in Guwahati took his speech in the state assembly live through Facebook, in the process inviting criticism, with Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami saying he will take appropriate action against him.

Aminul Islam, the AIUDF legislator put on his mobile phone live to his Facebook page while he was taking part in a discussion in the on going budget session of the assembly. When some ruling BJP members later discovered it and drew attention of the Speaker, the latter assured them of “appropriate action” provided he received a written complaint.

“It is a serious matter. Several legislators have approached me and told me verbally that MLA Aminul Islam had put his speech in the assembly live through his Facebook account. I have asked them (the legislators) to give me in writing. We will send it to the Ethics Committee and will take appropriate action if the Ethics Committee gives a decision to that effect,” Speaker Goswami said. Islam, who represents the Dhing LAC however claimed he had not flouted any rule. “There There is nothing in the Assembly rule book that says debars using social media in the assembly,” he said. Islam also claimed he had only put social media to “good use” for the benefit of the people back in his constituency.

Parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary however said there are restrictions in using mobile phones in the assembly when the session was on. “In the previous Asembly, Speaker Tanka Bahadur Rai had given a clear ruling against use of mobile phones,” Patowary said.

