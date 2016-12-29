Latest News
Assam: Grenade hurled at Union Minister Rajen Gohain’s house, didn’t go off

A police official said that eye witnesses had claimed that two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grenade post midnight at the house of Gohain.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published:December 29, 2016 12:02 pm
A grenade was lobbed at the house of Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in Nagaon town after midnight on Thursday, but there was no casualty as it did not explode. A police official said that eye witnesses had claimed that two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grenade post midnight at the house of Gohain. No one was injured as the grenade did not explode, the official said.

Security forces, which rushed to the spot, later defused the grenade. The miscreants immediately fled the scene after hurling the grenade. Gohain and his family were not in Nagaon on Wednesday and only security guards were posted at the house. Police have launched an investigation to find if any militant group is involved in the attack.

