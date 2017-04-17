Explosive scare in AGP leader Prafulla Mahanta’s car

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta(Express File Photo) Former Chief Minister of Assam, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta(Express File Photo)

The detection of an explosive substance in the official bullet-proof car provided to former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Monday here caused quite a sensation, with the police later saying the report of explosive detection was wrong.

“It is true that a routine check carried out during a set security drill on the bullet-proof car provided to the former chief minister gave an indication that there might be some explosive substance in it. This prompted us to immediately conduct a repeat and thorough examination of the vehicle, during which it was confirmed that there was no explosive whatsoever as was earlier indicated,” Pallab Bhattacharyya, additional DG (Special Branch) of the Assam Police said.

Bhattacharyya said the thorough examination of the car carried out immediately afterwards however clearly ruled out the presence of any explosive substance in it. “Nothing was found during the thorough examination,” the ADGP said.

Former chief minister and founder president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), who is currently a legislator of the regional party, had to cancel his scheduled to travel to Nagaon on Monday morning because of the initial report that caused a scare. “While it caused some inconvenience to him, we did provide him an alternative vehicle,” Bhattacharyya said.

Mahanta, who had survived a major militant attack in the heart of Guwahati in June 1997 when he was the chief minister, has since been provided with Z-plus security comprising of NSG commandos. The Centre had a few months back decided to withdraw his NSG cover, but that decision was kept in abeyance after Mahanta approached a court. Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is also a Z-plus protectee, however is currently protected by CRPF commandos after the Centre withdrew his NSG cover.

The Assam Police meanwhile has ordered an inquiry headed by another ADGP Harmeet Singh to go into the details of what led to the initial report of presence of explosives in Mahanta’s bullet-proof car. Singh, who has been asked to submit his report in 15 days, will also look into the efficacy of the various equipments including the explosive vapour detector (EVP) that are used to carry out regular checks on the VVIP vehicles.

