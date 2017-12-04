Assam CM Sonowal announces cabinet sub-committees for tribes

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today announced setting up a cabinet sub-committee to carry out feasibility study for inclusion of Rabha, Tiwa and Mising tribes under sixth schedule of the Constitution. The decision was taken at a meeting with representatives of autonomous councils of the respective communities this evening, an official release said.

“Sonowal also assured the representatives that all the rights of the communities, including land rights would be protected while executing the state capital region,” it added.

He said that implementation of the State Capital Region Authority would catapult progress of the areas within its jurisdiction and there is no cause to worry for the Rabha and Tiwa people as their rights would be fully protected.

“The chief minister further mentioned that the chief executive members of the Rabha and Tiwa Autonomous Councils would also be included as members in the State Capital Region Authority in a bid to safeguard the interest of the communities,” the statement said.

