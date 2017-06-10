Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal oversees preparations for Ambubachi Mela

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal offering puja at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Saturday. PTI Photo Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal offering puja at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Saturday. PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday visited Kamakhya temple here to oversee the preparations for Ambubachi Mela to be held from June 22. The chief minister inspected the arrangements made for the pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and abroad for the Mela at the holy temple.

Sonowal asked the senior officials to ensure all arrangements in respect of accommodation, drinking water and sanitation for the pilgrims.

“Keeping its rich tradition of according highest respect to visitors since ages, the state would keep up the tradition on a constant high by welcoming the pilgrims during the five-day Ambubachi Mela,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister also appealed to the people as well as the pilgrims to maintain cleanliness in the temple and its peripheral areas in the true spirit of ‘Swacch Bharat Mission’.

Sonowal directed the chief engineer of Public Health Engineering Department and top officials of Guwahati Municipal Corporation to ensure pure drinking water and adequate number of toilets and bathrooms for the pilgrims.

The chief minister asked the Guwahati commissioner of police Hiren Nath to ensure a full-proof security apparatus in and around the Shakti shrine.

