Assam: 52,560 persons killed in crimes during Congress rule in state, claims minister

A total of 52,560 persons have lost their lives in various crimes during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, the state Assembly was informed on Monday. In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said 20,269 people lost their lives in murder cases.

“A total of 2,593 people were killed by extremists till May 2016 from 2001 and 1,922 people died in dowry related cases,” Patowary said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio. Besides, 287 students have committed suicides in this period and 27,489 people died in accidents, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

In similar cases, 2,502 persons have lost their lives from June 2016 to January 2017 after the BJP government came to power in the state, he said. Patowary said in this eight-month period, 827 murders, 26 death by extremists, 17 suicides by students, 97 dowry deaths and 1,535 accidental deaths took place across the state.

Apart from these cases, a total of 46,461 kidnapping, 11,815 loot, 1,22,793 theft, 4,881 dacoity and 22,223 rape cases were also reported in the 15-year period from 2001-2016, he said. During the eight-month period, 4,101 kidnapping, 974 loot, 9,141 theft, 114 dacoity and 1,294 rape cases have taken place in Assam, Patowary told the House.