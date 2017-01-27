No compromise on Arunachal development: V Shanmuganathan

The Arunachal Pradesh government would give topmost priority to the state’s interest, and anybody coming in the way and stalling development would be dealt with strictly as per law, said Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan, who has the additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh, at the Republic Day function in Itanagar on Thursday.

He said there would be no compromise on development of the state.

“Anybody coming in the way of development of the state shall be dealt with strictly as per law. In other words, there will be no compromise when it comes to development,” he said. He said that “many vested interests” had earlier “hijacked” the development process.