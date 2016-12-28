Arunachal: CM Khandu inaugurates 6th ALG in Tuting, 30 km from China border

Advanced Landing Ground in Tuting Advanced Landing Ground in Tuting

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Tuting in Upper Siang district, hardly 30 kms from the international boundary with China, and said it would be of use for both defence as well as civilian purposes.

This is the sixth ALG in the frontier state that was inaugurated in the past one year after they were reconstructed and expanded, with chief minister Khandu saying a decision has been taken for civilian use of the Tuting ALG in the interest of people living in the far-flung Circle that is over 600 kms away from Itanagar, the state capital.

“With ALGs being operationalised in Tuting, Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro and Vijoynagar, it will now boost connectivity within the state apart from providing vital impetus to the state’s tourism industry and contribute to the local economy,” the chief minister, quoted in an official press release, said. The ALG at Tuting, located at an elevation of 1240 metres on the Eastern Himalayas, is under the control of Air Force Station, Jorhat.

Chief minister Khandu also announced that the Pasighat ALG would soon be the first ALG in the state to have a civilian terminal, and Air India would soon introduce a flight to Pasighat. “This has been the outcome of my recent discussions with the civilian aviation ministry,” he said. Pasighat is about 250 km south of Tuting. It was in 2009 that the Centre and state government had come into an agreement to upgrade all the ALGs in the state, Khandu said.

Tuting, an emerging tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh, is the second town touched by the Siang – called Yarlung Tsangpo across the international border – after it enters India a few km north of Gelling, the last town of Upper Siang district in the north.

