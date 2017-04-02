AASU, native groups warn BJP against settling Hindu Bangladeshis

The All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 29 other organisations representing various indigenous and ethnic communities of Assam Saturday warned the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state against trying to settle Hindu Bangladeshis who arrived in India after 1971.

“The BJP, which came to power by promising to protect indigenous communities by raising the slogan of jaati-maati-bheti, is now conspiring to reduce these communities of Assam into a minority by settling Hindu Bangladeshis who came after 1971. We will thwart all such attempts,” AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said at a rally held here on Saturday.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya said, “The Assam Accord has clearly stated that only those who came before March 25, 1971 will be accepted. Sonowal must respect and abide by Assam Accord.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now