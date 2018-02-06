3 girls charred to death in Guwahati fire

Local people alleged foul play behind the fire incident and investigation has started, the police said. (Representational image) Local people alleged foul play behind the fire incident and investigation has started, the police said. (Representational image)

Three minor girls were burnt to death and two other children suffered serious burn injuries when a fire gutted 12 houses in Bashistha area of the city on Tuesday, the police said. The fire broke out at one house in Patarkuchi locality of Bashistha area early Wednesday morning and spread to other 11 houses killing three girls on the spot. The two injured children have been admitted to a local hospital, police said. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage were yet to be ascertained. Local people alleged foul play behind the fire incident and investigation has started, the police said.

