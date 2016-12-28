25 new units with Rs 5000 cr investments coming up in Assam: Patowary

As many as 25 big and small manufacturing units with a total investment of about Rs 5000 crore are coming up in Assam in the next 12 months, with Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali alone putting in Rs 1300 crore, all of them together promising to generate over 45,000 job opportunities soon, according to state industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The minister said the improved law and order situation coupled with stability, good governance and steps taken under “ease of doing business” had attracted these investors to Assam. “Our government has sent out positive vibes across the country, with the investors beginning to respond with lot of enthusiasm. Patanjali alone is investing Rs 1300 crore in a huge unit in Tezpur. At least 25 big and small investors are setting up shop in Assam soon, and the majority of them will go into production in the next twelve months,” Patowary, who also holds the transport and parliamentary affairs portfolio in the Sarbananda Sonowal government, said.

Patowary said while the BJP-led government has laid special emphasis on promoting agro-based organic industries and tourism, it has identified bamboo, sugarcane, food processing and primary processing centres as the “four pillars” of future agro-based idustrial development in the state. “Our government has decided that sustainable industrial development can take place only if industries are based on local resources. Agro-industrial development will have to benefit farmers in a big way too,” he said.

The minister also said that while Patanjali, Dabur and a few other big names have already started setting up units in Assam, HUL was going for a major expansion of its existing unit. “Many multinational and big companies have approached the state government and have shown keen interest in investment in the state. We are also creating a land bank of about 5000 acres, which will be readily available for the investors,” said Patowary.

While HUL, Godrej, Emami, Britannia and Horlicks have been already running plants in the state, Patanjali (Rs 1300 crore), Dabur (Rs 475 crore), SunPharma (Rs 200 crore), Eveready (Rs 199 crore) and Ajanta Pharma (Rs 158 crore) are some new investors which have already landed. Moreover, HUL and Britannia are putting in Rs 1100 crore and Rs 143 crore respectively in their second units.

