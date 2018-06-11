Gurgaon hosts community iftaar amid public namaz row

Gurgaon hosts community iftar after the public namaz row. (File) Gurgaon hosts community iftar after the public namaz row. (File)

In a city that has recently seen friction and controversy over offering of namaz in the open, a community iftaar was organised Sunday evening, to promote “harmony”, with Hindu, Muslim and Sikh members and representatives in Gurgaon attending the event.

Present at the community centre in Sector 27 was Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena, who was killed earlier this year, allegedly by family members of a Muslim girl. Although refusing to speak extensively on the occasion – “main kya boloon” (what should I say) – referring to such initiatives to bring the community together, he said, “I hope this continues and does not end”.

Elaborating on his behalf, one of Ankit’s friends said, “He told me we shouldn’t just show our faces and come back. We’ve gathered here to ensure humanity does not die. We have to finish casteism inside us”.

The community iftaar was organised by Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, a group of city residents, who came together to raise their voices against demands made by Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, which demonstrated against the practice of reading the namaz in the open.

