Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani felicitates cops who solved Rs 12 crore diamond heist

At the event, organised on Thursday evening by Surat Diamond Association, Rupani praised the Gujarat police as being “better” than the police of Nigeria and Belgium. (Express Photo) At the event, organised on Thursday evening by Surat Diamond Association, Rupani praised the Gujarat police as being “better” than the police of Nigeria and Belgium. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday felicitated 150 policemen, including city police chief Satish Sharma, for busting a gang of robbers who stole diamonds worth Rs 12 crore from employees of Glow Star Diamonds in Surat last month. During the felicitation, Rupani said that if the law and order situation disrupted in a state, “the situation would be like Bihar”. Bihar is ruled by BJP ally Nitish Kumar.

At the event, organised on Thursday evening by Surat Diamond Association, Rupani praised the Gujarat police as being “better” than the police of Nigeria and Belgium. He said, “If the law and order situation in a state gets disrupted, then the situation would be like in Bihar. The state will progress if the law and order situation is controlled and development takes place, and more investments will come.”

He also said that the Surat Crime Branch had helped Uttar Pradesh in arresting six accused in a case of robbery in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar on March 26 last. Deputy CM Nitin Patel, minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja were also present. Jadeja announced Rs 10 lakh reward for Surat police department for the job.

The government release on the event claimed the heist of March 14 to be of diamonds worth Rs 20 crore. The FIR, however, had estimated its worth between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore. In all, 13 accused were arrested who are all in judicial custody and the entire booty was recovered.

Rupani, who stayed in Surat on Thursday night, inaugurated the newly constructed Surat district Co-operative bank at Nanpura on Friday. Deputy CM Nitin Patel also inaugurated the renovated old fort of Surat city and a bridge in Olpad taluka in Surat district. Rupani later attended a mass marriage ceremony of Dawoodi Bohra community.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App