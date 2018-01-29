Greater Noida: Woman, child die after car catches fire

A 28-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son died, while a man was critically injured, when their car caught fire in Rabupura area in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night when the man, identified as Madan Pal Singh, came to his ancestral home in Rabupura area along with his daughter-in-law and grandson, Station House Officer Rajvir Singh Chauhan was quoted as saying by PTI.
Around 11pm, when they were returning to Faridabad, their car caught fire near Faleda village due to short circuit, he said. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and controlled the fire, but the woman and her son succumbed to their burn injuries, Chauhan said. The man sustained burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital, they said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical.
