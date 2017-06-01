Graft case CBI likely to summon Virbhadra Singh’s OSD

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: PTI)

TWO DAYS after the arrest of joint director of Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh, Tilak Raj Sharma, along with the owner of a factory in Baddi, Ashok Rana, in a case of bribery, CBI is likely to summon the OSD to Himachal CM, Raghuvanshi, for joining the investigation as his name figured in the FIR, registered on May 29.

Sources in the CBI said, “The name of Raghuvanshi was mentioned in the FIR in the context that the bribe amount was to be handed over to Shri Raghuvanshi, PS to the CM, in Delhi. This was told by Tilak Raj Sharma to the complainant, Chander Shekhar.”

The FIR was registered on the complaint of CA Chander Shekhar, a resident of Panchkula, who is the representative of M/s Medicef Pharma at Baddi. The complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh to Tilak Raj Sharma and Ashok Rana in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Head Master Salon at Sector 8 and later the vehicle was intercepted by a team of CBI officials near the roundabout of Sector 18/19 around 9 pm on May 29.

Tilak Raj Sharma and Ashok Rana have been remanded in two days’ police custody that will end on Thursday.

A senior CBI sai : “We are investigating the reference of Raghuvanshi, made by joint director, Tilak Raj Sharma. The investigation is on. The reference of Raghuvanshi is in the recorded conversation between complainant Chander Shekhar and accused Tilrak Raj Sharma.”

CBI sources said Chander Shekhar had filed an application in the office of Joint Director of Industries, Tilak Raj Sharma on behalf of his employer company, M/s Medicef Pharma, seeking 15 per cent subsidy for purchasing new machinery and on this, Sharma directed the CA to contact Rana to talk about the bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The FIR states, “On May 27, accused Ashok Rana called the complainant, Chander Shekhar, for face-to-face talk related to the bribe money at Head Master Salon in Sector 8 and when Shekhar met Rana, the government servant was inside the salon for a hair-cut. Shekhar, who was equipped with spy camera and voice recorder provided by CBI, had pleaded for reducing the bribe amount and then Sharma become annoyed and told the complainant that if the owner of M/s Medicef Pharma is not ready to pay him the bribe, he can get his factory demolished.”

