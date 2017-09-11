Gorakhpur: Two horses, donkey die of glanders

A report will be sent to animal husbandry headquarters in Lucknow, seeking compensation to the animals’ owners. (Representative Image) A report will be sent to animal husbandry headquarters in Lucknow, seeking compensation to the animals’ owners. (Representative Image)

Two horses and a donkey were euthanised in Gorakhpur on Saturday after they were detected with the deadly glanders disease. A high alert has been sounded in the district and movement of equines — horses, ponies, mules and donkeys —has been restricted.

The disease can spread quickly in animals and also infect humans. This is the first time it has been detected in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur Chief Veterinary Officer Dr K P Singh said samples of 20 equines were sent to the National Research Centre on Equines in Hisar around a month ago. Two weeks ago, the laboratory sent its first report confirming the disease in the three animals. “We rushed to owners of the animals at Karwal Machgawa village.

They were isolated and their samples collected again and sent to Hisar for re-confirmation. Two days back, we got the second report confirming the findings,” said Singh. DM Rajeev Rautela was informed and directions issued to euthanise the animals.

A report will be sent to animal husbandry headquarters in Lucknow, seeking compensation to the animals’ owners.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App