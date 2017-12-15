Gold seized from air passengers

Devalued Degree

By: PTI | Kochi | Published: December 15, 2017 11:33 am
gold seized in kochi, kochi airport gold seizure, gold chain siezed, gold bars seized, indian express news The Customs had last week seized gold biscuits and bars valued at over Rs 48 lakh in separate cases at two airports in Kerala. (Representational Image)
Gold chains and bar valued at over Rs 20 lakh have been seized in separate incidents at the international airport near here, customs officials said today. The Air Intelligence Unit effected the seizures yesterday.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said here that two crude gold chains, weighing 310 grams and valued at Rs 9.14 lakh, were seized after it was found concealed inside the undergarments of a passenger, who arrived by a Spice Jet flight from Dubai.

In the second incident, one gold bar weighing 370 grams and valued at Rs 10.91 lakh was found concealed inside the undergarments of a passenger, who arrived from Jeddah by Air India Flight, Kumar said.

Cases were registered against the passengers caught in the two incidents. The Customs had last week seized gold biscuits and bars valued at over Rs 48 lakh in separate cases at two airports in Kerala.

