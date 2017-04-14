Will ensure no such nuisance is created in state: Goa DGP on late night parties

The DGP said that instructions about late night party and music are already there that they cannot take place beyond 10 pm. (Representational Image) The DGP said that instructions about late night party and music are already there that they cannot take place beyond 10 pm. (Representational Image)

The Goa Police on Friday asserted that it is cracking down on drug trade and late night parties, which continue beyond the stipulated time of 10 p.m.

Director General of Police (DGP) Muktesh Chander told ANI, “Instructions about late night party and music are already there that they cannot take place beyond 10 p.m. All the instructions we are enforcing them very heavily. We will ensure that no such nuisance is created in the entire Goa.”

Chander informed that the police have already been directed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to strictly curb these illegalities across Goa.

“In the last three to four days when we started patrolling, about 150 cases we have registered. We have also gone on introspection that why many cases are acquitted in the court,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parrikar said that the police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses in the state, while asserting that his government would not compromise on law and order.

“What’s the controversy in it? It’s a law that after 10, there will be no loud sound or any activity that can hassle people’s peace. The police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses and it is doing. No one can take law in his own hand. There will be action if attempt is being made to take law in his own hand. We will not compromise on law and order, but will listen to public grievances,” Parrikar told the media here.

