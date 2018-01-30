US woman on Facebook alleges sexual assault in Goa, accused biker arrested

The woman had also posted the photograph of the accused. (Representational Image) The woman had also posted the photograph of the accused. (Representational Image)

Following a Facebook post where a US national complained of being sexually assaulted while on a holiday in Goa on the eve of Republic Day, the police on Tuesday arrested the accused — 44-year-old biker Isidore Fernandes. The woman had also posted the photograph of the accused.

In her Facebook Post on Monday night, the New York resident had related about the alleged assault when she hired Fernandes’ motorcycle for a ride from Arpora village to Morjim beach in north Goa.

“He picked me up post-dinner, and when we were making our way back to my hotel in Morjim that he started misbehaving. He asked me if I would give him a kiss and obviously, I said no. I tried to keep it light and suggested he ‘keep it professional’. I noticed that he kept taking turns into lanes that weren’t on our route and he kept saying that they were shortcuts, but it had already been 40 minutes on his bike,” her Facebook post reads.

“As we drove along, he forced my hands and took them under his shirt and despite constantly telling him to ‘keep it professional’, he took my hands further down over his pants.” The woman further writes that she got off the bike, threw a 500 rupee note at Fernandes and ran down the street.

The Goa police picked the accused from Arambol beachfront early morning and brought him to Pernem police station under whose jurisdiction the alleged crime occurred. Police Inspector C L Patil from Anjuna Police station confirmed the arrest.

“He is from Anjuna and has admitted to the crime. We picked him based on the photograph that the victim had managed to click. We used the photograph to track him down,” said Patil.

