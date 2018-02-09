Uniform civil code needed for gender issues, says Goa Governor

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha today advocated a uniform civil code in the country on the lines of the Goa civil code, adding that the situation of women, in terms of economic and social security, was better in the coastal state than other parts of the country.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 3rd edition of the ‘Difficult Dialogues’ on gender equality here.

Sinha said that she had studied the Goa civil code which grants property rights to women, and had also held wide ranging deliberations with various women’s organisations.

“We have to define an Indian woman. We have Hindu women or Muslim women or Christian women when it comes to issues like gender,”she said.

Sinha said women should invest in their duties and earn their rights, adding that the difficult challenge today was how a woman rooted in traditional moorings could prosper and move ahead.

Stating that a woman did her duty with pleasure, Sinha said that proper security was her right.

The two-day conference has panel dicussions on gender and has speakers like filmmaker Prakash Jha, politicians Salman Khurshid and Renuka Chowdhury among others.

