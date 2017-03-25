UK national dies in Goa while exercising in gym

A 58-year-old British national collapsed while exercising at a gym in the beach village of Calangute in the state on Friday and died, police said. “Paul Gerrad Atkinson, a British national, collapsed while exercising in gym last evening, possibly due to heart attack. But we are waiting for autopsy report to know the exact cause of death,” inspector Jivba Dalvi told media.

An ambulance with doctors was summoned immediately, but by the time it arrived, he was dead, Dalvi said. He was staying at a guest-house in Maddowado Calangute area and had joined the gym in February, Dalvi said. Police sent the body to Goa Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The British High Commission was informed about the incident and it had contacted Atkinson’s relatives, inspector Dalvi said.

