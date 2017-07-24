Strict action against policemen involved in criminal acts, says Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday informed the House that strict action will be taken against policemen involved in criminal acts like child abuse or are found drinking on duty.

Parrikar said any policeman involved in child abuse, sexual acts, drinking on duty and encouraging use of drugs will not be spared by the government. “There are a few things which are absolute no for the policemen. Child abuse, sexual acts, drinking on duty, encouraging drugs… if I find any policemen indulging in these they will have to face strict action,” Parrikar told the assembly.

Parrikar was responding to a zero hour mention by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar. The chief minister said discipline amongst the police is vital and there won’t be any compromise on it. “…And I appeal all of you, don’t come asking for a favour when any policeman is suspended,” Parrikar told the MLAs. “I know, in Goa, everyone is either relative or friend of someone,” he said. The chief minister said the police department should not compromise on discipline.

Narrating the incident in Margao town reported two days back, Parrikar said two constables were suspended when beer bottles were found in the official vehicle they were travelling. The constables were carrying liquor bottles in the government vehicle, which is against the rules, he said, adding, the medical test conducted on the constables did not find any alcohol content in their blood. “If any policeman wants to have beer, he can take a leave and then have it in a bar,” he said.

