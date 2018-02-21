Pray for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, urges Goa Archbishop

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the hospital after reporting abdominal pain. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the hospital after reporting abdominal pain. (File)

GOA ARCHBISHOP Filip Neri Ferrao on Tuesday urged all Catholics to pray for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar is being treated for pancreatic inflammation at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital since February 15. He was admitted to the hospital after reporting abdominal pain.

In a brief statement, issued by the Roman Catholic Church in Goa, the Archbishop urged the Catholic community members in the state “to raise fervent prayers for the good health of the head of the government in this state.” This is the first time the Roman Catholic Church in Goa has commented on Parrikar’s illness.

Meanwhile, in south Goa, taxi unions organised two separate prayer ceremonies.

The Goa assembly bugdet session has been curtailed from 32 days to four because of the CM’s ailing health.

