Police avoid ‘confrontation’ as cases filed with various agencies: Manohar Parrikar

Frequent cases being filed with various agencies like the Human Rights Commission against police personnel in Goa are forcing them to avoid “confrontation” while handling law and order, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

He said many police officers were harassed by such bogus or excessive complaints. “So many police officers are harassed through bogus or excessive complaints as people approach various agencies against them and file cases after cases,” Parrikar said. He said the complaints are filed with the agencies like the Human Rights Commission, the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA), the Woman and Child Commission, the Disability Rights Commission etc. “I have seen criminals filing cases against police officers with the SPCA claiming that they were harassed (by the police),” the chief minister said.

He said there has to be the “pressure” of police on the public as it is important for maintaining the law and order. “The police force has changed and it is not what it used to be some 10-20 years ago. His (a police personnel’s) mental position today is that he is not ready to confront. The Police need to confront, need to be strict so that they can discipline citizens,” the CM said.

He clarified that he was not suggesting that action should not be taken against the guilty police officers. Parrikar said he recognises the importance of the agencies like the Human Rights Commission as they are required for functioning of the civil society.

