Parrikar pledges to protect Lamani community

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday wrote to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah, denying media reports about his tourism minister’s alleged comments against the Lamani community.

“You would agree based on your past experience that newspaper reports can be misleading and they ought to be supplemented by detailed due diligence…. And I assure you that I have an uncompromising sense of moral and administrative responsibility towards ensuring peaceful co-existence and prosperity of every Goan, which invariably includes every member of the Lamani community,” Parrikar said in a letter to Siddaramaiah.

Parrikar called Goa a vibrant melting pot of various national and international cultures, where people belonging to various backgrounds have a history of living together in harmony and peace without losing their native identities. “Members of the Lamani community have been living in Goa with dignity and pride for many generations, which makes them Indians first and Goans next.”

Manohar Ajgaonkar had allegedly sought a ban on Lamanis, a tribal nomadic community, saying that they bring a “bad reputation” by “harassing tourists. A Lamani association had asked for an apology. A letter from Siddaramaiah followed on April 19 saying that the alleged statement was against the constitution.

