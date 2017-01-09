Manohar Parrikar busy in Goa while terrorists attack army: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said it was unfortunate that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was “busy in Goa’s politics” while terrorists were attacking the army. “Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is sitting in the Goa (BJP) office distributing (poll) tickets while our army base camps are being attacked by terrorists,” he told reporters here.

“It is unfortunate that the Defence Minister is busy in Goa’s politics while terrorists are attacking our army,” Raut added. The Sena MP said Parrikar may have started his political career from Goa but currently, he is India’s Defence Minister.

Three civilians, working as labourers, were today killed in a pre-dawn terror attack by militants on a General Engineering Reserve Force camp near the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said not much importance should be attached to Raut’s remarks.

“Those who should be sitting in Mumbai and responding to corruption charges in connection with the BMC’s road repair scam are going to Goa and levelling allegations against the BJP government there,” he said. “People do not pay heed to such baseless allegations. This will be proved within the next few days when the people of Goa vote,” said Bhandari.