Navy officers create ruckus in Goa, cops detain them for two hours

Representational photo Representational photo

SIX navy personnel have been detained for two hours as ‘punishment’ for creating nuisance at Vasco Police station, the Goa police confirmed. The duty officer at Vasco Police station confirmed the personnel were all attached to INS Gomati, Godavari-class guided-missile frigate which had sailed to Goa early morning from the Mumbai harbour.

“We got a complaint from the restaurant owner at 10 pm about six officers who were creating nuisance at the premises. They complained that they were not leaving and were drunk, and misbehaving,” said the duty-in-charge who didn’t want to be named. The navy personnel’s senior had been informed and the men were taken to the police station.

“We have informed the naval base that they will have to be kept here for two hours and only then let off, as there are several complaints against them,” said the officer.

When contacted the restaurant owner confirmed the episode. “They came drunk at around 9:30 pm. The restaurant already had families and locals. They started hurling abuses. They first hurled abuses at the staff who denied them liquor as they were already behaving badly and inebriated,” he said. “We tried to pacify them for half-an-hour. When they didn’t get what they wanted they started calling ranks. They said they are from the Indian Navy. There were women and children eating around that time, and since abuses became worse, we decided to call the police. We didn’t want to as they said they are from the Indian Navy. But they left us with no choice.”

“We will release them at midnight. All higher ups have been informed,” said the duty incharge at Vasco police station.

The men have been identified as Pradeep Noutiyal, 33, Ashish Kumar, 28, Sanjay Kumar, 32, S Choudhury, 30, Manvendra Singh, 24 ad Amit Chandra, 28.

