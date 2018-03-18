Mining protest is unwanted, govt is sympathetic: Goa minister Vijai Sardesai

Vijai Sardesai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Vijai Sardesai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai termed tomorrow’s protest over the crisis in the mining industry as “unwanted” saying it emerged from a Supreme Court verdict and not because of the state government.

“There is no need for those dependent on mining to hold a protest in Panaji tomorrow as they don’t have to impress anybody. The government is already sympathetic to their demands,” he said.

The government’s Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sardesai, transport minister Sudin Dhavalikar and Francis D’Souza, today met here to take stock of the situation.

“We also believe that the closure was abrupt and it caused people inconvenience. We are convinced of the issue so there is no need to impress us,” he said.

He added that protesters would lose sympathy if their stir caused students to miss their school exams.

While he appealed to the protesters to maintain law and order, he asked the hotel industry to inform patrons not to venture out in the morning as they could get stuck in traffic snarls.

