Manohar Parrikar’s health improving: Goa BJP

The Goa BJP on Sunday said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health is improving and he is expected to chair the state cabinet meeting on March 7. Rubbishing Congress’ allegations that the state administration was on the verge of collapse, BJP Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar said his party does not need advice from the opposition on governance.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 where he received treatment for a pancreatic ailment. He was discharged on February 22, and on the same day attended the session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, where he presented the budget and made a brief speech.

The session was truncated to four days owing to Parrikar’s illness. The CM was later admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near here on February 25 after he suffered mild dehydration. He was discharged from the hospital on March 1.

Tendulkar said the chief minister has been working from home and he is in constant touch with his cabinet colleagues. There is no affect on the administration of the state, he told reporters here. “As far as the BJP government is concerned, we don’t need advice from the Congress party. We have a chief minister who is in constant touch with his cabinet colleagues and clearing the files,” Tendulkar said.

He said the chief minister is taking stock of the situation and is expected to attend the state cabinet meeting on March 7. Parrikar’s health is improving and he would attend the party’s foundation day function next month, he said.

The Congress’ Goa chief, Shantaram Naik, had claimed that the state administration was on the verge of collapse due to Parrikar’s absence. He had said the chief minister should hand over his powers to a senior minister untill he returns.

