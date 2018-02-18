Manohar Parrikar may skip Goa Budget meet, session likely to be reduced to three days

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is being treated at Lilavati Hospital, in suburban Bandra, under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is being treated at Lilavati Hospital, in suburban Bandra, under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment for mild pancreatitis at a Mumbai hospital, may not be present for the Budget meet which is scheduled to begin on Monday. The session of the Goa Legislative Assembly is also likely to be curtailed to three days instead of four days.

A press statement released by the state BJP on Sunday said the CM has been advised to continue with “treatment for pancreas”. While Parrikar’s office, till Friday, maintained that he will return to office on time, this late development has raised doubts on the seriousness of the ailment.

Office of south Goa MP and BJP leader Narendra Savoikar issued a statement that read, “On the advise of his doctors, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be continuing with the treatment for pancreas in Mumbai. The CM’s treatment is the right direction and he is responding to the same. However, he needs sufficient time to recover and be focussed on the treatment. Expert doctors are taking good care of him. We all pray for his speedy recovery.”

The Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee on Monday is expected to take a call on whether the budget session should be limited to three days, instead of four working days. Officials said PWD minister Sudhin Dhavalikar is likely to table the Budget in the absence of the CM, though a final decision will be taken on Monday morning.

Deputy speaker Michael Lobo told PTI, “We will curtail the session to three days, considering the ill health of the chief minister. Due to proposed rescheduling, the Budget would be tabled on February 20 instead of February 21 and the Vote on Account would be passed on the last day of the session i.e February 21.” Parrikar was earlier supposed to table the Budget on February 22.

“The questions which were supposed to be discussed during the current session would be postponed for the next session,” Lobo said.

While the Chief Minister’s Office is yet to release any official statement, till Sunday evening, it maintained that Parrikar was being treated for mild pancreatitis”, which later became “inflamed pancreas”.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said opposition parties have no issues if the session is curtailed.

Parrikar is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra under the care of noted oncologist P Jagannath. “Parrikar is doing fine. He watched the India-South Africa cricket match yesterday. He is on a liquid diet,” a source close to the CM had said on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd