Manohar Parrikar meets PM Modi to discuss Goa-related issues

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said he flagged issues concerning the coastal state during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on January 8. He said the prime minister told him that the issues would be discussed with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Parrikar didn’t divulge the content of his meeting and said the discussion between him and the PM was for “personal consumption”. “There were certain issues pertaining to Goa which I flagged with him (PM) and those (issues) will be raised with (Union) finance minister,” Parrikar told reporters here today.

Parrikar visited Delhi on Monday to attend a government event when he met with the PM. The chief minister said he invited Modi to Goa for inaugurating a third bridge on Mandovi river and laying the foundation stone for the proposed Convention Centre at Dona Paula.

Called on Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi and extended invitation to inaugurate the new Mandovi bridge. Also briefed him on progress of ongoing infrastructure projects in the state. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) January 8, 2018

He said the PM has given his ‘in-principle’ nod though the specific dates are being worked out. The events are likely to be held in August this year, he said.

“The prime minister inquired about the progress of the works related to upcoming Mopa greenfield airport, the Convention Centre and 7-8 other infrastructural projects,” Parrikar said, adding that they also discussed the current political scenario in the country.

When asked about the specific issues raised by him with the PM, Parrikar said, “What is discussed between me and the prime minister is confidential and it is for one-to-one consumption”.

