Manohar Parrikar likely to undergo treatment in US, sets up committee to overlook Goa governance

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 after he was diagnosed with “inflamed pancreas”. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 after he was diagnosed with “inflamed pancreas”.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will continue his treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and may also travel overseas for further treatment if needed, a statement from the Goa Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Monday. A minister said Parrikar will be travelling on a private flight and is expected to leave before this evening.

Parrikar chaired a meeting earlier in the day and discussed the functioning of the administration in his absence. “The funds for each ministry is approved by the CM. For now, a three-member committee has been formed to decide on the same till the CM recovers. The committee will comprise of BJP’s Francis D Souza, MGP’s Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward’s Vijai Sardesai. While the decision was taken by the CM himself, he is yet to give an official confirmation on this. He will do so before he leaves for Mumbai,” an official from the CMO said.

Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 after he was diagnosed with “inflamed pancreas”. He is currently being treated for a case of “mild pancreatis”. After he presented the state budget, he was shifted to Goa Medical Hospital. His party was later informed of his family’s plans to take him to the US for treatment.

“The final dates will be decided by the team at Lilavati hospital as they have narrowed down on the facilities in the US,” a senior BJP leader confirmed.

Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy were called today and instructed on urgent and other important matters by Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. pic.twitter.com/xoUMIbCnTK — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 5, 2018

The CM holds important portfolios like Industry, Education, Environment and Forest, Finance and Home. According to sources, the files of the concerned portfolios will be shared with the committee “only where” urgent redressal of state funds are concerned. “The committee will look into the proposals and will have temporary powers to sanction any work order up to Rs 5 crore. These proposals will also see direct consultation with the ministry concerned. The CM will be updated on these every week,” an official said.

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd