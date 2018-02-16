Manohar Parrikar down with mild pancreatitis, to be discharged soon

The CMO had said on Thursday that Manohar Parrikar would be back in Goa on Sunday and will attend the budget session of the Assembly beginning from Monday. The CMO had said on Thursday that Manohar Parrikar would be back in Goa on Sunday and will attend the budget session of the Assembly beginning from Monday.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai for mild pancreatitis, is expected to be discharged in a day or two, his office said on Friday.

Parrikar, who was initially referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji, was on Thursday taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

“It’s a case of mild pancreatitis. The chief minister is well and under observation. He is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Parrikar (62) complained of stomach-ache on Wednesday night and visited the GMCH for a health examination. After the check-up, he was taken to Mumbai in a flight for further medical examination.

Pancreatitis is a medical condition characterised by inflammation of the pancreas, an abdominal gland situated behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The main function of the pancreas is to secrete hormones and enzymes that help with digestion and regulate blood sugar metabolism.

The CMO had said on Thursday that Parrikar would be back in Goa on Sunday and will attend the budget session of the Assembly beginning from Monday.

