Manohar Parrikar could be sent to US for treatment if need be: Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo

A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that Parrikar was responding well to treatment and dismissed rumours of all adverse health reports.

By: IANS | Panjim | Updated: February 19, 2018 5:00 pm
manohar parrikar, manohar parrikar unwell, manohar parrikar lilavati hospital, manohar parrikar us treatment, manohar parrikar us hospital, goa cm unwell, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment for “mild pancreatitis”. (File Photo)
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for a pancreas-related ailment, can be shifted to the US for further treatment, “if need be”, Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Monday.

“We want him. We will do everything we can. He could be taken to the US if need be,” Lobo told reporters at the state assembly complex on Monday.

Parrikar was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 for treatment of “mild pancreatitis”. On Saturday, the CMO denied reports that Parrikar underwent a surgery, claiming that his health was improving.

A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that Parrikar was responding well to treatment and dismissed rumours of all adverse health reports.

BJP worker Sunil Desai has filed a complaint at the Ponda police station against unknown persons for circulating “false news” on two occasions on February 17 and 19.

“This is to bring to your kind notice, that some people are circulating false news about our Chief Minister’s health and misguiding the people in my name,” Desai said.

Messages circulating on social media on the above mentioned two dates, expressed fears about the worst for the Chief Minister’s health. But the reports were promptly denied by both BJP leaders and the Chief Minister’s Office.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 19, 2018 at 6:17 pm
    They have to come here, if they have to do any business with us. :)
    1. Archana Das
      Feb 19, 2018 at 6:12 pm
      Who will pay the bill, your father. India has many good hospital s. Manmohan Singh never gone abroad for treatment
      1. D
        Dravida Ravanan
        Feb 19, 2018 at 5:54 pm
        What happened, baba ramdev has no medicines for him? Gau-muthra cannot cure him?
        1. Sambhaji Shinde
          Feb 19, 2018 at 5:42 pm
          We have world class health facilities as told by PM so why to send ministers abroad .Make it compulsory to take treatment in government Hospitals so that status of Indian government hospitals will improve
