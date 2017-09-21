Mahohar Parrikar raps Goa MLAs for criticising cops

A few days ago, MLA Nilesh Cabral had publicly pulled up the police for not conducting enough anti-drug searches. A few days ago, MLA Nilesh Cabral had publicly pulled up the police for not conducting enough anti-drug searches.

Goa CM Mahohar Parrikar has issued a note asking his MLAs to stop making public statements alleging a “nexus between drug peddlers and some police officials”. The note was circulated to ruling MLAs and ministers Tuesday, an MLA said.

The first criticism came from the Opposition which called the note a “censorship order”. “Some of the MLAs are making public statements regarding availability of drugs and nexus between the drug peddlers and some police officials,” Parrikar said in his note.

“Such public statements lead to dampening of the morale of the police force, unwarranted sensationalism, dent in the image of the state and does not help us in resolving the issue as criminals are made alert.”

A few days ago, MLA Nilesh Cabral had publicly pulled up the police for not conducting enough anti-drug searches. Before him it was Minister Vinod Palienkar and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo who criticised the police for going soft on drug cartels.

