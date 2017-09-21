Its beaches under watch, Goa pores over world laws on drinking

Maximum deaths at Goa’s beaches, police found, occurred in the afternoon Maximum deaths at Goa’s beaches, police found, occurred in the afternoon

“Can you drink alcohol on the beach in Hawaii?” That’s the question that came up last week, when different arms of the Goa government met to discuss measures to keep the state’s beaches “safe and clean”. Initially, the meeting was convened to discuss measures to keep the beach off-limits for swimming after sunset, after two students of the Ahmedabad-based MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications), drowned at Candolim beach in Goa on September 7. An immediate solution was to ask hotels and shacks to issue an advisory: no swimming after 7 pm.

But when officials sought ground reports from the Goa Police and pored over the 2016 data of beach deaths — divided first by geography, then time — they realised the numbers told a different story. “The maximum deaths in the past few years were not after sunset, but between 12 and 3 in the afternoon,” says a senior official at the Goa Secretariat, now tasked with helping the government form rules for drinking in public places.

The figures told more stories. Forty per cent of the deaths in case of bodies found near beachfronts were due to “frothing,” caused by alcohol surfacing after one has gulped sea water, says an official. The data also helped the Goa Police draw up two “alcohol death radius” — the beachfront of Baga and a selfie point around Fort Aguada. Then it was noted that most of the deaths at Fort Aguada were of drunk youths who had climbed to take selfies at a “slippery selfie point” and could not handle the rough tides that swept them away. The deaths in the afternoons at Baga beach were of beer guzzlers.

So while police have now added another column to their Excelsheet findings — “tide during the time of death” — it has also changed its focus from banning swimming post-sunset. Instead, the Excise, Tourism and Home departments are now studying beaches across the world and Googling to find answers to a specific question: how does the world regulate a drunk?

They are scouting Hawaii to Sri Lanka, and also looking at “beer guzzling” Europe. A bureaucrat spoke of his third drink at a bar in Brussels, where the attendant walked up to his table and said the law required him to inform the traffic police “if you plan to take the road yourself after a third drink post midnight.”

At a meeting last week, one of the suggestions considered was from the lapsed Goa Police Bill of the 1990s. It spoke of giving corporates and hotel owners powers to make an arrest if a tourist drank beyond permissible limits and created a nuisance. “Luckily, it was pointed out that it doesn’t fit the framework of the Constitution,” said the Secretariat officer.

Currently, what is in place is an April 2013 order of the Department of Tourism, under sections of the Goa Tourist Places Protection and Maintenance Act, 2001. It prohibits “drinking in public, drinking outside licensed premises, breaking of bottles and throwing broken/unbroken liquor bottles/liquor cans and liquor pouches in any tourist place.”

An official pointed out that these “tourist laws” do not have the thrust required to tackle public drinking. “There is only a fine and a warning (for public drinking). We are finding out what other countries are doing. Is there a regulation in place, or do they have guidelines, or do they have a separate beach regulation with prohibitive rules? The task is detailed and huge.”

A senior Excise official said “different drunk scenarios are being discussed,” including whether beach shacks should come under the definition of public places. Officials have been considering the latest “drunken nuisance” that six Navy personnel got into at a private restaurant in Vasco, and an incident in May when six tourists were arrested for drinking in public at a beach but later let off on bail. The issue in the second case was of littering bottles after drinking.

“For now, it’s impossible to go looking for a drunk across the 190-km coastline, and especially during tourist seasons. Here the core question of what is policing is also at play. Is this their job? Are they supposed to include a drunkard in law and order permutations? What if a drunkard is not causing nuisance? What is public nuisance by a drunkard?” said a senior police official.

But clearly, the government is in a hurry. “The Chief Minister wants all the answers in a fortnight,” said a senior Excise official. On Sunday, in his second such public statement since returning as CM, Manohar Parrikar promised “a notification banning drinking of liquor in public places”. “The notification will be issued by October-end,” he said, “for which we will amend the existing law.” The tourist season starts from October 3.

