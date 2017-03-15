Irish woman found dead on Goa beach; one arrested

The disrobed body of the woman was found yesterday at an isolated spot on a beach in South Goa’s Devabag village The disrobed body of the woman was found yesterday at an isolated spot on a beach in South Goa’s Devabag village

A 25-year-old Irish woman was found dead on a beach in South Goa following which one person has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The disrobed body of the woman was found yesterday at an isolated spot on a beach in South Goa’s Devabag village, 80 kms from here, Canacona Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sammy Tavares said.

According to police, she was last seen playing Holi with the locals in the village. Vikas Bhagat, a history sheeter from Canacona village, located near Devabag, was arrested today in this connection and is being interrogated, the official said.

Tavares said police was probing the murder angle and also trying to establish whether the victim was raped before her death. “Earlier, we had rounded up some suspects. We are also trying to establish whether the victim was raped or not” he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem at Goa Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added.

