Inmate killed in Goa prison fight

An inmate was killed in a two-hour fight inside the Sada sub-jail at Vasco in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident led to destruction of prison property and left several prison personnel and inmates injured. Vinayak Karbotkar, who has at least 12 criminal cases against him in Goa, was on transit remand. He was taken to Maharashtra on Tuesday morning to be presented in a court in connection with some cases against him. According to police officials, witnesses in the jail said that Karbotkar was “displeased” on being taken to the Maharashtra court without his knowledge.

On Tuesday evening, soon after he was brought back, Karbotkar went on a rampage, said the officials. “He broke bulbs, then the CCTV cameras around him, and soon started hitting inmates. He picked up an iron rod lying there and started assaulting inmates,” said a senior official. Soon, a scuffle broke out between the 49 inmates, and jail personnel who were trying to control the situation came under attack. “We got a PCR call at 11 pm about an assault in the jail premises. Several personnel were deployed and we got the jail covered from all sides,” said Chandan Chowdhury, SP, South Goa.

CRPF personnel, who were deployed in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls, assisted the local police in bringing the situation under control, he said. “When we entered the premises, the inmates had reached the courtyard between the secondary gate and the main gate. All of them were contained.” Goa Police said it was too early to call the incident a jailbreak attempt as the ruckus did not appear to be planned.

A preliminary probe has indicated that Karbotkar died of multiple organ failure due to internal injuries. Senior police officials said that a report, which indicated that most of Karbotkar’s injuries were caused by blows of other inmates, has been submitted to the chief secretary. Senior officials at Goa Police Headquarters said Karbotkar was considered a “nuisance” in most jails and had against him several cases of scuffles and assaults against jail personnel.