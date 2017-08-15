In Independence Day speech, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar links unemployment to drug abuse

Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File)

Manohar Parrikar chose Independence Day to pick on three issues that confront Goa today — unemployment, garbage treatment and the rising menace of drugs. Stating that 65 per cent of the population is below 35 years, he called it both a “strength” and an “issue”. Speaking in Panaji, his Independence Day speech stressed on the sectors and the job capacities they offer.

“Sectors with employment today are no longer job providers, or employment capacities have decreased. In a place like Goa employment will always remain an issue. Here in Goa though one more question gets added; Goans want white coloured jobs, we have forgotten dignity of labour,” he said.

“Everyone wants desk and clerical jobs. If in the coming years, we have to rein in the monster of unemployment. We will have to install dignity of labour,” says Parrikar.

In his 15 minute speech, Parrikar linked unemployment to reports of drug abuse in the state. Connecting the two issues, he said, “I have given instruction to police, but I believe the reason for increase in drugs is frustration. If youth is without direction, they move in unwanted directions. And therefore employment and proper direction is important.”

Having held a meeting with the Goa Police, he also highlighted the difficulties faced in detection as the new soluble drugs are available in the underground scene. “They dissolve. If there is a later party going on, police should know that there will be some consumption (of drugs) somewhere. If you tell us who is selling, action will be strict and will be taken,”. He further spoke on the Central Government’s Swachch Bharat scheme and asked for full participation on better garbage disposal and cutting down on usage of plastic bags.

Parrikar faces a by-poll election from Panjim on August 23.

