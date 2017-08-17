GSM will work to ensure amendments to Goa Gambling Act are deleted, says Subhash Velingkar

RSS leader Subhash Velingkar (PTI Photo) RSS leader Subhash Velingkar (PTI Photo)

RSS leader Subhash Velingkar on Thursday said his party the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) will work to ensure that the amendments to the Goa Gambling Act which allows off shore casino vessels in the state are deleted, if their candidate is elected in the Panaji by-poll.

GSM has fielded its president Anand Shirodkar against BJP’s Manohar Parrikar and Congress’ Girish Chodankar in August 23 Panaji by-poll. “I will coordinate with the concerned public representatives and NGOs to remove casinos from Mandovi river and from Panaji and its neighbourhood. I will try to ensure that the amendments made by the Government to the Goa Gambling Act are deleted,” reads the manifesto which was released by GSM on Thursday. The state currently has five off shore casino vessels which are anchored in river Mandovi near Panaji.

The GSM has further said that they will increase the number of shops providing fish at subsidised rate. “To increase public distribution of fish, I will ensure (that there is) increase in the number of fair price kiosks/shops for selling fish,” the party said in the manifesto. Shirodkar has also assured adequate measures to avoid flooding of Panaji city. The party has also said that their candidate will “work with civil society to protect the constitutional rights of all the communities.”

Referring to their stand of imparting education in mother tongue, GSM said all the educational activities financed by the government should be as laid down in the National Educational Framework from time to time. The party has also opposed the new concept of Transfer of Developmental Rights (TDR) introduced by the Manohar Parrikar led government. “I will prevent conversion of Panaji into a concrete jungle by opposing the introduction of TDR in Goa. I will take all possible steps to prevent introduction of TDR law in Goa since this law will serve unscrupulous politicians and non-Goan buyers of costly homes rather than middle-class Goans,” the manifesto reads.

