Goa witnessed over 19 per cent growth in tourism last year: Survey

Goa has witnessed 19.5 per cent growth in the tourism footfalls during last year with 63.31 lakh tourists visiting the coastal state, the Economic Survey report has revealed. “In order to promote Goa as an ideal tourist destination, several initiatives and tourism infrastructure projects were undertaken to augment the carrying capacity of the state,” states the 2016-17 report which was on Thursday tabled during ongoing Budget session of Goa Assembly.

“The state received 63.31 lakh tourists in 2016 which comprised 56.50 lakh domestic and 06.81 lakh foreigners compared to total 52.98 lakh visitors during 2015,” it added. “There is a growth of 19.50 per cent in tourist arrivals during 2016 as compared to 2015,” the survey said.

However, it also states that the growth is less compared to the year earlier. During 2015, there was a growth of 30.55 per cent tourist in the state compared to the year earlier (2014). The survey has also mentioned that during tourist season 2016-17 upto February, 743 chartered flights had arrived in the state bringing in 1.83 lakh tourists.

