Goa to enact law allowing contract, community farming  

The Goa government has decided to enact two legislations which would allow ‘contract’ and ‘community’ farming practise, state minister Vijay Sardesai said today. The Agriculture minister said his department is in the process to draft both these legislations which could revive farming activities in the stretches of fallow land.

“The intention is to see that the land is not kept fallow or uncultivated. And to allow cultivation of fellow land, we have to enact contract farming law by which the government acts as a guarantor, and ensures that somebody’s land is not grabbed,” Sardesai told PTI today. The state government, he said, would be enacting legislations during the Budget Session of Goa Legislative Assembly that is expected to take place in early 2018.

Sardesai said the issues in Goa are unique as the land holdings are fragmented and shared between different owners. “We will have to have community efforts to see that the entire contiguous block is cultivated,” he said.

“Along with contract, the community farming law will also be enacted in the state to encourage co-operative movement in this sector,” the minister said. According to Sardesai, the two laws need to be enacted to give legal sanctity for the proposals of community or contract farming received by the state Agriculture department.

