Goa State Museum to be relocated: Manohar Parrikar

Goa government has decided to shift the State Museum, currently located at EDC Complex in Patto here, into the 16th century building, famously known as Adilshah Palace, until new premises are made available. “The issue about shifting of artefacts from the existing museum building to another place has been pending for the last three years, but I solved it within three minutes,” Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said.

The artefacts in the current museum would be now shifted to Adil Shah palace, located on the banks of Mandovi river, which once used to house the state secretariat and ministerial blocks.

Parrikar said the museum would be housed in the palace until new building is constructed.

The old building of the museum has been crumbling, raising fears that certain portion of it might cave in.

The Museum Department has been requesting the state government to provide alternative space to relocate the precious artefacts.

