Goa reels under 22-hour power blackout, Manohar Parrikar orders probe

While Goa was already agonising over frequent blackouts and power failure through summer, a portion of the state, including its capital Panaji, suffered a 22-hour electricity blackout on June 3. The events since then, including the brain stroke of the minister holding the power portfolio, have given teeth to the opposition, which is alleging absence of a functioning government and lack of governance.

The blackout on Sunday saw the Government Medical College functioning with borrowed electricity, the Muslim population struggling with their fast, an angry population suffering across Tiswadi sub-district, and BJP spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik staging a protest at the office of the electricity board.

Naik and angry residents later found that the lapse was due to decisions taken by the power department to facilitate the transfer of a high-tension line running over a builder’s real estate through another plot. Public ire rose when the residents found that the planned power shutdown for shifting of 110KV line at Kadamba plateau was not done in public interest.

Senior BJP functionaries have already asked the government to take action against the department, while the ailing Chief Minister called Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar Monday afternoon and asked him to ensure the matter is probed, with a commitment that routine maintenance cuts should not last more than an hour.

Chief Engineer N N Reddy Monday said that the exercise on Sunday cost the department Rs 4 crore, and that the builder’s request was made over a period of two years. According to officials at the secretariat, it has now been found that while any transfer can be made after paying the department legal charges, there were no alternate arrangements for this particular transfer. “This was a lapse,” admitted a senior BJP functionary. “These transfers are done at the department level. But the administration needs to take responsibility. We have informed the CM that action and probe is needed.”

To make matters worse, Madkaikar, whose house falls in Tiswadi, had a generator running at his home. A photograph of his lone lit house, went viral and fuelled public anger.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who rushed to Mumbai to take stock of Madkaikar’s health, said,“We apologise. The CM is looking into and monitoring the situation from the US. This will not repeat and no one should panic.” Officials taking stock now blame the builder for providing “inefficient machines for transfer” while their internal report has found that the separate lines arranged could not have carried the load.

Power cuts have been an ongoing crisis in Goa. In May, at several places, when the pre-monsoon showers hit, the electricity department had to begin repairs. Experts at the Power Department said the situation looks “certainly bleak” with the monsoon arriving this week.

Savio Messias, president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, said the power cuts were affecting the coastal belt for long. On June 11, when Union minister Nitin Gadkari visits the state, officials said the issue will be up for discussion.

